Guests Warned About Problematic Coaster as Crowds Swarm Disney World Theme Park

Disney World roller coasters are some of the most inventive and exciting in the theme park industry. Uniquely themed to The Walt Disney Company’s various brands or through external partnerships, the rides are hugely popular for Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney World’s four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom) are home to some of the world’s most beloved attractions. Of those attractions, multiple roller coasters attract millions of Guests each year.

From the classics like Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Magic Kingdom to newer rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle / Run to coasters with original storytelling such as Expedition Everest — Legend of the Forbidden Mountain at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the variety is vast in terms of audience, Imagineering, and age-range.

One other iconic ride at the Disney World Parks is the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The musical coaster experience is one of the fastest on Disney Resort property and gives Guests the chance to listen to one of Aerosmith’s classic rock anthems while speeding around in the dark.

Recently, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith has been down for maintenance. The attraction closed on February 21, 2023, with a reopening sometime in Summer 2023, per the Walt Disney World website.

However, a couple of days ago, the attraction quietly reopened despite the website still having the closed and reopening information on there (it does, though, have some opening times on the calendar).

Guest have been able to board the iconic coaster once more, but for some, the demand left many waiting ages in line.

Speaking to Inside the Magic, Louise R. was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios when she decided to join the line for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. At the time, Disney World posted that the wait time was 60 minutes, and after clearing three lines in 30 minutes, Cast Members began to tell Guests that the posted time was inaccurate and that they would be waiting much longer, stating that the attraction was “packed.”

Louise also said that Cast Members were standing at the end of each line (standby, Lightning Lane, and Single Rider), telling Guests that the ride was incredibly busy and that their wait would be a lot longer than expected. She told us that the lines were backed up to the entrance of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster area at the Disney Park.

Alongside Slinky Dog Dash, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and the two Star Wars attractions, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is one of Hollywood Studios’ most thrilling attractions.

During its closure, rumors swirled that the Aerosmith-themed attraction would receive a permanent new IP overlay. This stemmed from the fact that Steven Tyler, lead singer and face of Aerosmith, is being sued for sexual assault. The historic case, which happened in the 70s, alleges that during Tyler’s relationship with Julia Holcomb, who was a minor at the time, he sexually assaulted her, gave her drugs, and forced an abortion. Tyler, also Holcomb’s guardian, claims the relationship was consensual.

Such horrendous claims cannot be ignored by Disney, which is why many think Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster could receive an update in theme in the next few years. The Muppets, for example, have been floated numerous times. Over in Disneyland Paris, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Avec Aerosmith was recently retheme to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force to coincide with the opening of Walt Disney Studios Park’s Avengers Campus.

