Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Could Get Electric Retheme

It’s long been rumored that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith would eventually get a retheme as the contract between Walt Disney World and the band reached expiration. Everything from an attraction based on Powerline to copying Disneyland Paris’s Avengers Assemble: Flight Force have been suggested. However, another alternative has been suggested in conjunction with the release of Disney+’s new series, Muppet Mayhem.

The series is a comedy musical based on the Muppets group, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. It features the band as they try to break into the world of modern music and create a platinum-selling record. As the name implies, they get into all sorts of mayhem and chaos along the way. Now, Disney fanatic and journalist Scott Gustin shared an image from an article about the series, saying that the image was perfectly fitting when placed into the pre-show screen of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and that he “can’t unsee it.”

Reading an article about #MuppetsMayhem and I … I can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/47a7twnMO9 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 8, 2023

This isn’t the first time that the Muppets have been suggested as a replacement for Aerosmith, especially since Muppetvision 3-D is one of the more popular rides at Hollywood Studios. The Muppets would be a fitting retheme for the attraction, especially when the new series is specifically based on and focused on the Electric Mayhem band.

He acknowledges that he isn’t the first to suggest a Muppets replacement, just admits that the image was a perfect fit for the screen. However, other fans chimed in to express their support and encouragement for the possibility of a retheme. “There’s no reason not to do this,” says @wdwperry, with @GenYMama chiming in that “this is the only replacement for Aerosmith I’ll accept.”

While Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is one of the few larger thrill rides to be found at Walt Disney World, the many controversies surrounding Steven Tyler and the band, as well as their decreased popularity with the younger generations, have caused many Disney fans to admit it’s time the attraction was rethemed to something more relevant and more fitting for the Park.

What do you think about this possibility? What else do you think Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster could be changed to? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic down below!