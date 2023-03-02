Disney to Retheme Roller Coaster Amid Sexual Assault Allegations Against Steven Tyler

In December, we first reported that the ongoing refurbishment of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (formerly Disney’s MGM Studios) might secretly be a retheme, cutting ties with Steven Tyler. In a newly-filed lawsuit, Tyler stands accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the 1970s.

A recent report from a Disney Cast Member, shared to Reddit by u/wampantwabbit, appears to confirm the rumor. “I mentioned a tee I wanted from RnR that they didn’t have in my size to a cast member today and she ‘confirmed’ that WDW have ‘lost the contract’ with Aerosmith and it will now be rethemed,” the Guest reported.

Of course, this is just a rumor, and front-line Disney Cast Members are often kept in the dark about any major Disney Park news. But fans have long hoped for a retheme of the ride. Even before the allegations against Tyler, many felt it was outdated. Disneyland Paris rethemed its version of the Walt Disney Studios Park ride to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, located in Avengers Campus.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will reopen in the summer of 2023. Will it star Powerline from A Goofy Movie (1995) or another timeless rock band? Or will Steven Tyler remain? Inside the Magic will continue to report on the ride as it undergoes refurbishment.

More on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is the only Disney Park coaster to go upside down and a must-do for all thrill-seekers! “Race along the darkened freeways of Los Angeles in a super-stretch limo to the rockin’ tunes of Aerosmith,” reads the official Disney attraction description. “Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along.”

“Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face. Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?”

