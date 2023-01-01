Video Emerges of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Retheme at Disney World

Major changes are coming to Walt Disney World Resort in the future.

Magic Kindom is set to open the all-new TRON Lightcycle/Run in the spring of 2023, and Splash Mountain will be closing permanently in January of 2023 to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to open in 2024. World Celebration, which has been under construction for several years at EPCOT, will open later this year, as well, and there are rumors that more updates could be coming to the Disney Parks in the future, including a Magic Kingdom expansion and an expansion at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

One Disney Park that has not been discussed much in terms of additions recently is Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway (which replaced The Great Movie Ride) both opened in the last few years at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and it also wasn’t that long ago that Toy Story Land opened (2015), either.

But, that still doesn’t mean changes aren’t coming.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith first opened on July 29, 1999 at Disney’s MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios) on Sunset Boulevard and debuted with a dedication ceremony that included Aerosmith. This was the first roller coaster at Walt Disney World to feature multiple inversions, and the ride vehicles had 120-125 speakers and 24 sub-woofers, perfect for the big-time rocker.

The iconic attraction features a line queue that has a preshow with Aerosmith, including headman Steven Tyler, before Guests take a wild ride on a super stretch limo on their way to a concert.

Inside the Magic previously reported that Disney would be closing down the attraction beginning February 20, 2023, and there is no reopening date at this time, other than “summer 2023.”

Now, with Steven Tyler engulfed in controversy over a lawsuit claiming “criminal sexual conduct” on a minor, there are many insiders who believe Disney may quickly be looking for a way out of its contract with the band, and begin seeking out a retheme of some sort to the attraction.

A fan recently posted a video of what a retheme to the band Powerline from A Goofy Movie (1995) could look like.

I decided to throw together what the Rock n Roller Coaster launch could look like based on the retheme suggestions I’ve seen. Here is Powerline! The rest are in the comments.

It does seem that a retheme of this magnitude wouldn’t take Disney as long to complete as, say, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is expected to take nearly two years. It would also have nothing to do with changing the actual mechanics of the ride, but rather would be all about creatively coming up with solutions to include Goofy and Max in the theming, including a preshow with the two, and removing Aerosmith.

However, this is not a switch that could just be done instantaneously.

But, with a scheduled maintenance period already scheduled for nearly six months, it would make sense if Disney attempted to try and distance itself from the band and look for some kind of change.

What do you think of a possible retheme to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster? Let us know in the comments!