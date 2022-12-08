Disney Prepares For Major Animal Kingdom Expansion

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is about to undergo some major changes.

Walt Disney World Resort is known for its many iconic attractions and beloved theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to the land of Avatar, Pandora, as well as many other attractions including Kilimanjaro Safaris, Expedition Everest, and Kali River Rapids.

With the closure of Dinoland, U.S.A., however, there has been much speculation on what Disney will be bringing to the theme park next.

At the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Disney shared that there were currently two big ideas on the table for what they could bring to the area. These ideas included a themed area based on either Zootopia (2016) or Coco (2017).

What you may not know is that Disney doesn’t just have to prep the construction site, they also have to ensure that the animals are all taken care of during a major project like this.

Dr. Scott Terrell recently conducted an interview with Cinemablend and some background on what to expect as the expansion happens.

“I will very much avoid that topic, but anything that happens in this park, and [The Dinoland Plans] would be no exception, my animal and science team is involved from day one, with the Imagineers, with the entertainment team… We’re just automatically at the table. It’s not like I have to even ask, my partners reach out to me and say ‘Hey, we’re starting something new, can somebody from your team be there?”

Terrell shared that Disney actually studied seismic activity during the construction of Pandora The World of Avatar and had to move animals away from the site so that they were able to thrive.

“I actually have scientists on my team that study sound levels and light levels and even, when we were building Pandora The World of Avatar, we studied seismic activity during the construction and actually moved animals away from the construction for certain periods of time to make sure they were able to thrive through that period.”

What do you think of the expansion coming to Animal Kingdom in the future? Let us know in the comments!

