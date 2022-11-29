Disneyland is located in Anaheim, California and they have two very different theme parks in Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park.

Disneyland is known as the “Happiest Place on Earth” Guests expect to feel the magic around them while they are there and they do that by enjoying stunning entertainment offerings and many attractions.

Disneyland Park is known for Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland, Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, and several other attractions. Disney California Adventure Park is known for having Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Radiator Springs Racers, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Advneture, and many other fun attractions.

Rumors have it that Goof’s Sky School is going to be enclosed and themed with a Coco ride. Goofy’s Sky School is located in Paradise Gardens Park at Disney’s California Adventure Park. Disneyland describes Goofy’s Sky School as “climbing aboard your flight-training vehicle and hanging on tight as you take off 3 stories in the air.”

During the ride, you’ll zip along 1,200 feet of track on a zany roller coaster ride up, down, and all around. Goofy’s Sky School is for kids, tweens, and adults, anyone who is 42 inches (107 cm) tall or taller. Goofy’s Sky School is known as a thrill ride because it has drops and it can be loud.

Coco is a popular Disney Pixar movie that was made in 2017. Disney describes Coco as family, fun, and adventure. In the movie, an aspiring young musician named Miguel embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions.

Would you want Goofy’s Sky School to be updated to Coco?