Disney’s Iconic Submarine Voyage Officially Reopens

An absolutely iconic attraction has finally returned to the Disneyland Resort!
Related: Disney to Demolish Multiple Park Areas For Upcoming Expansion
The Disney Parks have all been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and still continue to operate in an altered manner. Capacity has been limited, and we have seen entire attractions close down due to social distancing rules and regulations. However, one iconic attraction is making its long-awaited return today.
That’s right, today, July 25, marks the official reopening of Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland! The official Disneyland app already shows a wait time of 20 minutes for the attraction, so you better get in line now!
Guests can once again board that iconic yellow submarine and embark on a “Field Trip” with Marlin, Dory, Bruce the Shark, Mr. Ray, Gill, Bubbles, Pearl, Peach, Crush, and more friends on an underwater adventure for the entire family.
Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage was often speculated that it would not survive during the pandemic given how Guests have to ride the attraction in such close quarters, but to so many Disney fans, it does hold a huge piece of history.
Located in the beautiful Tomorrowland lagoon, this Disney attraction has been quite popular for decades. Testing for this legendary attraction started earlier this month, and we could not be more excited that it’s finally back.
Related: Guests Refuse to Leave Water Park, Attack and Bite Officers
The attraction enjoyed a 39-year run at Disneyland Park, setting sail for the last time on September 7, 1998. Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage uses the same lagoon and submarines as the original attraction, Submarine Voyage, which debuted on June 14, 1959, and was one of the first “E” Ticket attractions. It was loosely inspired by the 1958 voyage to the North Pole by the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, which shares its name with the fictional submarine in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.
More on Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage:
Dive into the Deep
With all the humor and heart of the original film, this immersive submarine ride takes you on an unforgettable ocean adventure—to find a missing clown fish.
Climb down into a yellow research submarine operated by the Nautical Exploration and Marine Observation Institute (N.E.M.O.).
Peek through the portholes as you sail past scuba divers and artifacts of an ancient civilization scattered along the seafloor.
Some familiar fins soon swim into view: it’s Nemo and his turtle pal, Squirt, with Marlin and Dory hot on their trail. During your underwater adventure, you’ll encounter other friends from the movie, including Bruce the Shark, Mr. Ray, Gill, Bubbles, Pearl, Peach, Crush and more—and thanks to special “sonar hydrophones,” you can hear what everyone’s saying!
Will Marlin and Dory ever find Nemo? Just keep swimming to find out!
A Unique View
You’ll see a slightly different view depending on where you sit in the submarine. You may spot Nemo at certain times when others can’t see him at all. Don’t worry: everyone will be able to see and hear Nemo along the journey.
Are you excited for this attraction to return?
Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!