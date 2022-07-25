Disney’s Iconic Submarine Voyage Officially Reopens

An absolutely iconic attraction has finally returned to the Disneyland Resort!

The Disney Parks have all been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and still continue to operate in an altered manner. Capacity has been limited, and we have seen entire attractions close down due to social distancing rules and regulations. However, one iconic attraction is making its long-awaited return today.

That’s right, today, July 25, marks the official reopening of Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland! The official Disneyland app already shows a wait time of 20 minutes for the attraction, so you better get in line now!

Guests can once again board that iconic yellow submarine and embark on a “Field Trip” with Marlin, Dory, Bruce the Shark, Mr. Ray, Gill, Bubbles, Pearl, Peach, Crush, and more friends on an underwater adventure for the entire family.

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage was often speculated that it would not survive during the pandemic given how Guests have to ride the attraction in such close quarters, but to so many Disney fans, it does hold a huge piece of history.

Located in the beautiful Tomorrowland lagoon, this Disney attraction has been quite popular for decades. Testing for this legendary attraction started earlier this month, and we could not be more excited that it’s finally back.