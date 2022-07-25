Guests Refuse to Leave Water Park, Attack and Bite Officers

Four Guests were arrested last week at Six Flags after attacking a sheriff’s deputy and security guards. The GUests also reportedly refused to leave the park. The incident took place at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on July 14.

The situation unfolded after the group of Guests refused to leave the Park, with one deputy attempting to detain a group member where a struggle ensued, according to Constable Mark Herman.

“During the struggle, another male suspect jumped on the deputy’s back,” Herman said. “The security guards on scene attempted to assist the deputy when a female suspect struck him on the head with a close fist. Another female suspect then bit the security guard’s left arm.”

All four Guests were detained and arrested following the attack. The people involved were identified as Luis Gonzales, Angel Soto, Gessinia Loya-Gonzalez, and Nubia Loya-Gonzalez.

Gonzales was charged with retaliation. Soto was charged with resisting arrest, and both women were charged with assault on a security officer.

Just a few days ago, we reported on a Guest attacking several people at another Six Flags location. Fights have sprung up across all major theme Parks recently, with a full-on brawl breaking out at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Knott’s Berry Farm, the famous California theme Park was forced to close multiple hours early after major fights broke out throughout the Park. Days later, the Park announced it would be introducing a chaperone policy to ensure Guest safety.

