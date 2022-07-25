Guests Refuse to Leave Water Park, Attack and Bite Officers

in Six Flags

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
six-flags-hurricane-harbor

Credit: Six Flags

Four Guests were arrested last week at Six Flags after attacking a sheriff’s deputy and security guards. The GUests also reportedly refused to leave the park. The incident took place at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on July 14.

The situation unfolded after the group of Guests refused to leave the Park, with one deputy attempting to detain a group member where a struggle ensued, according to Constable Mark Herman.

six-flags-hurricane-harbor
Credit: Six Flags

Related: Disney Guests Can Become a Part of Tower of Terror History

“During the struggle, another male suspect jumped on the deputy’s back,” Herman said. “The security guards on scene attempted to assist the deputy when a female suspect struck him on the head with a close fist. Another female suspect then bit the security guard’s left arm.”

All four Guests were detained and arrested following the attack. The people involved were identified as Luis Gonzales, Angel Soto, Gessinia Loya-Gonzalez, and Nubia Loya-Gonzalez.

Gonzales was charged with retaliation. Soto was charged with resisting arrest, and both women were charged with assault on a security officer.

six-flags-hurricane-harbor
Credit: Six Flags

Related: Space Mountain Is The Latest Among Many Broken Disneyland Attractions

Just a few days ago, we reported on a Guest attacking several people at another Six Flags location. Fights have sprung up across all major theme Parks recently, with a full-on brawl breaking out at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Knott’s Berry Farm, the famous California theme Park was forced to close multiple hours early after major fights broke out throughout the Park. Days later, the Park announced it would be introducing a chaperone policy to ensure Guest safety.

More on Six Flags Hurrican Harbor

Extreme Excitement

Take a swirl around Big Spin, get a speed rush on Vortex, and so much more! We have dozens of thrills to test your limit.

Things to Do

With so many choices, where do you begin? Right here. Take a look at all the amazing things to do while at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown—from pulse-pounding speed slides to gentler options for tots. Catch a bite at one of our restaurants and don’t forget to pick up your souvenirs so you can remember the day!

Thrill Rides

Adrenaline junkies can’t resist these hair-raising, heart-pumping thrill rides.

Have you visited a Six Flags Park?

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!