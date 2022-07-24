Space Mountain Is The Latest Among Many Broken Disneyland Attractions

A new Disneyland Resort ride is joining the ranks of Disney Park attractions experiencing significant technical issues.

Last week, we reported that Indiana Jones Adventure, Splash Mountain, and Pirates of the Caribbean are experiencing “blatant issues.” Now, another Guest claims to have had an odd experience on board Space Mountain at Disneyland Park.

u/jeffster10 on Reddit rode Space Mountain last week in silence – without the ride’s iconic soundtrack. “Honestly the ride seemed scary with the clanks and thuds sounds around you,” they wrote.

According to u/toosauccyy, this is a recurring issue with Space Mountain:

This happened years ago when I rode it and, from your report, it seems that it happened recently They been having issues with the audio on some of the rockets. A few years ago during the second lift hill, the audio of “power level at maximum…launching launch coordinates” didn’t play for me on multiple occasions. Sadly age seems to be showing. I believe the last major reburb was 2003, when this new soundtrack was introduced. So this version of the ride is now a few decades old and showing its age. Definitely inform a cast members so they can put that rocket into maintenance

Another Guest, u/OrangePopc0rn, said they experienced similar and were allowed to ride again.

More on Space Mountain

Space Mountain recently returned to normal after being transformed into Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain. Guests over 40-inches can shoot into space on a galactic rocket at Disneyland Park, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland! From Disney:

Race through the cosmos in the dark to the edge of the galaxy and back on a thrilling roller-coaster ride. All Systems Go

Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space. Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown! Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience. Brave the most epic journey of your Earthbound life and accept your mission—to conquer Space Mountain.

Have you ever experienced a broken attraction at Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.