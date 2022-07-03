Disney Guests Watch Entire Movie During Broken Down Attraction, Still Find Themselves Stuck

Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort recently found themselves stuck in an attraction much longer than they had anticipated.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, Disney Park Guests understand that part of the experience is waiting. No matter what Disney Park you find yourself in– whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios– there are always going to be attractions that have long wait times on certain occasions.

However, a recent trip to EPCOT did not go as planned for many Guests.

While attempting to board Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Disney Guests found themselves waiting as the ride experienced technical difficulties.

User @guacjesus shared the video on TikTok.

The real ride is the friends we made along the way #epcot #ratatouille #remysratatouilleadventure #ride #disney#broken #disneyworld

As you can see in the video, the Guests were stuck in a line that simply was not moving. The user says that Disney Guests even watched the full movie Ratatouille (2007) while waiting in line and still found themselves at a standstill.

Disney Cast Members are expertly-trained to handle breakdowns and they make sure that Guests are safe during evacuations.

Disney’s official description of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure reads:

A Recipe for Excitement

In this 4D ride experience, join Chef Remy on a daring culinary caper that will captivate all your senses as you zip, dash and scurry through the bustling kitchen, dining room and walls of Gusteau's famous Paris restaurant. C'est magnifique!

