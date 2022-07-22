Disneyland Rides Reportedly Experiencing “Blatant Issues”

Since Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort reopened during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Disney Parks have struggled to maintain their pre-pandemic operations.

Despite ongoing maintenance and refurbishments, certain Disney Park attractions are reportedly in “embarrassing” condition. At Magic Kingdom, one of Splash Mountain’s Br’er Rabbit animatronics is missing an ear!

One Disneyland Resort Guest was extremely disappointed in the state of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure’s classic attractions during their visit. u/ric36012 wrote:

Any reason for attraction scenes not functioning at all? The pirates chasing the women for food in PotC, the giant snake and boulder and moving walls in Indiana Jones, different characters in Splash Mountain, all these and some more have been non-functioning for long periods. It’ll be 6 months in between visits and I can count on the same things to be broken. I don’t know, just kind of bums me out to see certain older attractions seemingly neglected. I get they’re older rides, but still, the hand of the middle singing pirate in PotC appears to be falling off. Any possible reason to why it seems that no one is trying to fix these blatant issues?

The Guest reports issues on Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, and Indiana Jones Adventure. They note being disappointed that the “same things” are broken every time they visit, approximately every six months.

u/BigOlDisneylandNerd reminded the Guest of the ongoing staffing shortages, writing:

They have basically very little maintenance staff. Many of them left/were let go because of COVID.

Though the staffing shortages have been going on for months, Disneyland Resort has still struggled to find Cast Members to fill roles in multiple departments, including maintenance. According to u/Duosion, “They are having a hard time hiring more because Disney pay is not competitive at all.”

u/mrplow3 agreed, calling it “ridiculous considering the park is making more money than it ever has in its history.”

“It’s outrageous and disgusting that Disneyland sells out nearly every day at $110 a pop with all these broken rides,” the Disneyland fan continued. “In the 90’s/ 00’s everything in the park functioned perfectly the overwhelming majority of the time.”

A Disneyland Resort fan in the engineering profession provided insight into staffing shortages in their field, noting that older employees who retired or sadly passed from COVID-19 took with them valuable, irreplaceable knowledge:

Like every other business in the last two years, the long-timers who knew how things worked and how to repair/maintain them retired during Covid. The second biggest pandemic loss after human life is institutional knowledge that will take a decade to recover. In my day job, I can’t get engineering firms to return phone calls. Every single thing we do needs an engineer’s stamp. I can only imagine what is going on behind the scenes for Disney.

Have you noticed any broken effects on Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort attractions?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.