Disney World Feature Still Broken Six Weeks Later

Guests may have noticed that one helpful feature of the Disney World Resort has been out of service for over a month.

When visiting any of the four Parks found at the Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are sure to find fun, excitement, and a little bit of pixie dust wherever they go. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, Guests will be in for a magical experience.

Speaking of EPCOT, this Park recently received a brand-new ride in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This is the Park’s first roller coaster and has been a big hit with Guests since it opened in May. Another popular ride at the Park is Soarin’ Around the World which can be found in The Land pavilion.

The Land Pavillion is also home to the cult-classic ride Living with the Land as well as the delicious Garden Grill eatery among other experiences. However, part of this building seems to be needing some work as Guests have pointed out an escalator has been broken for over a month at this point.

See the tweet below showing the broken escalator from bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct):

Seems like one of the escalators in the Land pavilion has been out of service 6 weeks.

During certain times of the day, The Land can get super crowded meaning these walkways and escalators can get super packed. We noticed this feature has been out of service for a while but at this point, it’s been six whole weeks leaving us wondering when or if it will be fixed at all.

No official word has been given on this project but we hope it is fixed soon.

As stated earlier, The Land hosts Soarin’, an incredible experience that takes Gusts on a journey around the world. For those who have not experienced Soarin’ Around the World yet, Disney describes the ride as follows:

An Exhilarating Aerial Expedition

Feel the thrill as you’re raised high in the air and swept from one scenic locale to the next. See the world’s wonders—natural and manmade—like you never have before. No mountain is too high. No landscape is too far. Your journey begins as the clouds part above the majestic Swiss Alps. Next, you’ll visit polar bears in icy Greenland, swoop past sailboats on Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour and weave between elephants marching toward Mount Kilimanjaro. Glide above marvels like the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt and the Taj Mahal in India. Cruise over Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island and thundering Iguazu Falls in South America. Look down on the Eiffel Tower as it sparkles like a jewel in the night, surrounded by the lights of Paris. This must-see attraction will leave your heart soaring!

The Land also features the titular ride, Living with the Land. This is an educational and informative experience that teaches Guests about how important respecting nature is. More on Living with the Land:

A Taste of the Future See firsthand how Walt Disney World horticulturalists are using innovative growing techniques and cross-breeding high-yield crops to help feed a growing planet. Discover a cornucopia of fruits and veggies from around the world—some modified to jaw-dropping effect. Feast your eyes on edible food crops from around the world. Glimpse hybrid striped bass, tilapia, catfish and freshwater shrimp in our fish farm. On this eye-opening tour, you’ll be inspired by a hopeful vision of farming’s future.