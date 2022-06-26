Guest Mocks Others Waiting In Line For Not Paying For Lightning Lane

Disney’s Genie+ replaced the FastPass+ service at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2021. Disney Parks fans were immediately irritated with the paid aspect of the Disney Genie service.

Guests can select Lightning Lane return times for their favorite attractions for $20 per Guest per day at Disneyland and $15 per Guest per day at Walt Disney World.

When Genie+ debuted, Guests could purchase the service ahead of their vacation — but too many Guests utilized the service, leading Disney to warn Guests before purchasing that their favorite attractions may not be unavailable on the nonrefundable service.

Last month, Disney scrapped “planning ahead” and made Genie+ only available for purchase on the day of your Disney Park visit. Individual Lightning Lane passes are also available for high-demand rides and frequently sell out in minutes.

For most Guests, this is a frustrating experience. Some, however, think the Disney Parks should be more expensive and are more than happy to pay for Genie+ and Lightning Lane.

One Walt Disney World Resort Guest took to social media to question why Disney Park fans are willing to wait for Avatar: Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom when Lightning Lane is available. U/Logical007 on Reddit wrote:

Why are you guys waiting 2 1/2 hours to ride Avatar? I paid $11 and literally only waited 3 minutes. I just don’t get it. I mean… I suppose your (their) loss of time is my benefit…but I just don’t get it. I don’t even think it’s a financial issue – because it’s only $11. I think it just comes down to people not realizing/understanding you can pay $11 to hop right on.

Other Disney fans immediately took issue with the post and pointed out that $11 can add up quickly for multiple Guests going on various rides per Disney trip.

Reddit user u/sudifirjfhfjvicodke wrote:

Most people aren’t waiting 2 1/2 hours. That was the peak wait time for today, most of the day has been closer to 1 1/2 hours. People need to make their decision to purchase ILL early in the day because it sells out. They might decide that they’d rather risk it and try to do standby with a shorter wait, not knowing how long the waits will actually get that day. It’s not just $11 for most people. Bring a couple of kids with you and it suddenly gets way more expensive. The lightning lane skips a bunch of the cool stuff to see in the queue. Some people are cool with standing around waiting in lines for a bit, especially at parks like Animal Kingdom where there’s less to do. It can actually be a bit of a break from constantly running from one attraction to the next. You could ask the same question about a lot of things. Why spend an hour cooking yourself dinner when you could just spend $11 on takeout? There are lots of opportunities to trade money for time, and different people land at different levels on the spectrum with regards to how much they’re willing to pay for more time. Some people have more time than money, others the other way around.

“If $11 is a big deal then maybe Disney world shouldn’t be a priority? Not trying to be a jerk…,” u/Logical007 replied.

“Check your privilege,” one Disney fan wrote back.

“Sorry we all are not Mr money bags like you,” another replied.

Do you think Genie+ and Lightning Lane are worth the cost? Let us know in the comments.