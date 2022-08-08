New Permit Suggests Possible Retheme of Popular Disney Roller Coaster

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is among the most popular rides at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park.

The popular thrill ride is located near The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror’s Hollywood Tower Hotel — it’s the perfect area for Guests who like their Disney attractions a little on the intense side.

Now, however, a new construction permit suggests that Disney will soon be doing some work on the Rock’n’Roller Coaster. Although the permit is for general construction, which can mean anything from minor updates to a massive overhaul, it’s worth noting that the work is being done by Disney’s own construction firm, the Buena Vista Construction Company.

Buena Vista typically oversees rethemes and other major projects, such as the Splash Mountain reimagining that is set to get underway in the near future.

Recently, the Disneyland Paris version of the Rock’n’Roller Coaster underwent a huge transformation to become the Iron Man-themed Avengers Assemble: Flight Force coaster, which described as:

Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you!

Although Disney World can’t use the Iron Man character due to licensing issues in Florida, it is certainly intriguing that the company has already scrapped the Aerosmith theme in one of its theme parks.

It is, however, important to note that Disney has not made any officially announcements regarding the fate of the rock’n’roll-inspired coaster at this time, and this work permit could simply be for basic improvements to help with overall functionality.

More on the Rock’n’Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

The official description of this popular Disney roller coaster reads:

Live Life in the Fast Lane

Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along. Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Rock This Way

Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face. Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time? State-of-the-Art Sound

Your super-stretch limo is decked out with a 125-speaker, 24-subwoofer, 32,000-watt audio system. Each vehicle broadcasts different Aerosmith hit songs, including “Walk This Way,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Sweet Emotion” and “Back in the Saddle.” The classic “Love in an Elevator” was rewritten as “Love in a Roller Coaster” specifically for this rocktastic attraction.

Would you like to see Disney’s Aerosmith coaster rethemed?

