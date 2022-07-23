Fans Are Ecstatic With ‘Iron Man’ Coaster Replacing Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

In 2019, Disneyland Paris permanently closed its version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to make way for the brand-new Iron Man-themed coaster.

Disneyland Paris originally announced plans for the upcoming Iron Man coaster at D23 Expo Japan 2018 and is part of the new Marvel-themed land at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris.

The coaster, which is officially named Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, is “a high-speed, hyper-kinetic adventure where Guests will team up with Iron Man and their favorite Avengers,” per Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

Now that the coaster is officially open, fans are sharing their reviews and opinions of the Iron Man-themed ride, with most saying they are happy Disney replaced Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Twitter user Imemegination said:

Flight Force >>>>> Rock’n Roller Coaster

The same Twitter user also shared:

Rock’n Roller Coaster was a bad Disney ride, Avengers Assemble : Flight Force is a good Disney ride.

More on Avengers Campus and Flight Force

Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris officially opened to Guests on July 20, 2022. Disneyland Paris’s website states:

Calling all heroes… prepare to assemble in an epic new land in Walt Disney Studios Park, where you’ll team up with the Avengers and take on the mightiest MARVEL missions!

Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you!

Have you ridden Flight Force yet? How do you feel about the new Iron Man-themed coaster? Let us know in the comments below.