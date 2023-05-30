Disney Permanently Closing Splash Mountain Ride Tomorrow

Just hours remain for one of Disney’s most popular and polarizing attractions in the history of the company.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are constantly changing and evolving, ensuring that Guests will always discover something new and magical around every corner. However, this means it’s “out with the old and in with the new,” as Disney has very little real estate to actually expand.

This means certain rides, attractions, and experiences have to close to accommodate new additions to the Parks, and it’s possible Disney has never closed something as popular as Splash Mountain.

Splash Mountain closes forever on May 31, 2023, with the final day of operation being today, May 30. Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort only have a few hours left with this iconic log flume ride.

Since opening in 1989, Splash Mountain has become a staple of the Disney Parks. At one point, Guests could find a version of it at Disneyland in California, Walt Disney World in Florida, and Tokyo Disneyland.

Soon, a new experience called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take over the same land that Splash Mountain once occupied, this time starring Princess Tiana.

Disney first revealed its plans to overhaul Splash Mountain a few years back, a decision that, while somewhat surprising, makes sense when taking a look at the ride’s origins.

Splash Mountain utilizes songs, theming, and characters from Disney’s 1946 live-action cartoon hybrid film Song of the South. This film probably needs no introduction at this point, but for those who aren’t aware, this is by far the most controversial film Disney has ever released.

On a musical and visual level, this is everything you’d want from a Disney animated film. Problems arise when taking a look at the film’s story and characters, however, with the setting being the reconstruction-era South.

Many have criticized the film for its portrayal of African Americans, with the film prompting multiple protests upon release.

Both Walt Disney World’s and Disneyland’s versions of Splash Mountain will permanently close to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will open first in Orlando sometime in 2024. For more on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, click here.

At this time, we do not have an opening timeframe for Disneyland’s version of the revamped attraction.

Are you excited? Will you miss Splash Mountain?