Disney Attraction Replaced With Tailgate Games in California

An iconic Disney Park attraction experienced issues recently, giving Disney no other option than to replace it with a game.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is filled to the brim with iconic and classic experiences. Being the original Disney theme park, this Resort features some of the most beloved and cherished Disney rides in history. The Resort is comprised of two theme parks, those being Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Despite containing classics like Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobeds, and “it’s a small world,” many flock to Disneyland specifically for a more intense and modern ride.

The Indiana Jones Adventure is located in Disneyland and is considered a classic in both Disney Imagineering history and in Disney Park history. The ride is based on the Indiana Jones franchise and takes guests on an exciting and thrilling journey through a cursed temple.

Since opening at the Disneyland Resort, it has become a fan-favorite and beloved attraction in the Disney Parks and continues to entertain thousands of Guests every day.

The ride actually underwent a significant refurbishment earlier in 2023, with Disney “sprucing things up” quite a bit. Unfortunately, this refurbishment did not fix all of the ride’s problems, with the attraction breaking down recently.

However, Disney did not leave Guests empty-handed or without anything to do, replacing the attraction temporarily with cornhole:

As you can see, Disneyland Cast Members were waiting for Guests at the entrance of the ride with the classic tailgate game ready. While the two experiences are certainly not even remotely comparable, it’s nice that Cast Members still gave Guests something to do while the ride experienced this unfortunate downtime.

This is actually not the first time we’ve seen Disney replace a broken-down ride with carnival-like games. Last year, Radiator Springs Racers experienced significant and extended downtime, meaning Guests were unable to experience this popular attraction.

To make up for the lack of this attraction, Disney opted to station Cast Members in front of the entrance to the ride and equip them with games.

Have you ever played cornhole at Disney? What’s your favorite ride at Disneyland?