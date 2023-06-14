“it’s a small world” Goes Gay For Disney’s First Pride Celebration

One of the Disneyland Resort’s most iconic rides and attractions got a makeover specifically for pride month!

As it is Pride Month, Guests can currently experience Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite. This special celebration runs from June 13 to June 15, 2023, and is one you won’t want to miss.

During the event, Disneyland Guests can enjoy extra Park hours, shorter attraction wait times, and some very special entertainment. There are also exclusive character experiences!

But some of the coolest parts of this celebration are the decor and theming. Guests will see rainbows everywhere, even on some of Disneyland’s most famous rides and attractions.

“it’s a small world” is one of these rides, with rainbows being projected on the attraction’s iconic exterior. You can see a video of this amazing display below:

As we stated earlier, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is a special celebration that won’t be here for long! For more information, click here. Both nights have been sold out for this event for weeks, revealing just how excited Guests are for this experience.

This is the first-ever pride event held at Disneyland, and if ticket sales are any indication, we can expect one of these events every year from now on.

This, of course, isn’t the first-ever pride event held at a Disney theme park, with Disneyland Paris holding one every year.

The European Resort went all-out, even implementing gender-neutral bathrooms during its pride celebration. Walt Disney World has yet to host a pride event, but if the success of Disneyland’s special occasion is any indication, we can expect one to be held at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” very soon.

Will you be visiting Disneyland during Pride Month? Let us know in the comments below!