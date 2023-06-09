Disneyland Pride Nite Announces Special Offerings

Disneyland is hosting its first-ever official Pride event this month with Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite taking place June 13 and 15.

It’s Disneyland’s latest after-hours event and excitement and expectations are high. The announcement of an official Pride event came in the midst of an ongoing battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World over DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year. While both Parks have hosted Gay Days for years, this marks the first official Disney Pride event at a stateside Park.

Both nights of the event have been sold out for weeks, proving that demand for the event is high. With the event coming up in a matter of days, Disneyland has released additional information about the event, including a variety of exclusive and rare meet and greets and photo ops, events, and themed snacks.

Guests can enjoy one of three special snack offerings throughout the Park, including a chocolate and almond churro, a sour cherry churro, and a cereal and milk pretzel. These snacks can be found at various churro and pretzel carts located around Disneyland.

Guests can kick off the night with the “Welcome Fireworks” followed by the “Welcome Pride Cavalcade” which will make its way through the Park twice each night. As Guests leave at the end of the night, they’ll be sent off by a “Fond Farewell” including Mickey and friends. Dance floors will be located at several areas around the Park as well, including the Pride Nite Dance Club at the Rivers of America, Country Line Dancing at the Golden Horseshoe, and the Ohana Dance Party with Stitch at the Tomorrowland Terrace.

While the events are exciting enough, fans are most looking forward to some of the rare character meet and greets they’ll be able to experience during the event. Jane and Terk from Tarzan (1999) will meet in Adventureland while the Mandalorian, Grogu, and C-3PO will meet in Galaxy’s Edge. Over in Tomorrowland, Guests can hang out with America Chavez from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Phastos from Eternals (2021).

However, the meet and greet that has fans most excited is over in Fantasyland. Guests can not only meet the live-action Ariel, but they can also meet the Muses from Hercules (1997). This will mark the first time the Greek-inspired characters will meet in the Park, and Guests can probably expect a long line due to their popularity.

With this being the first official Pride event at Disneyland, expectations are high, especially as anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws are being passed around the country. It’s a major show of support from the media giant and a great way for the community to celebrate while enjoying some magic of their own.

What are you most looking forward to for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite? Share your excitement with Inside the Magic in the comments below!