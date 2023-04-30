Disney’s First Official Pride Event Sells Out

Disneyland fans have made it clear – Pride Nite is the place to be!

Recently, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, announced the return of their “Disneyland After Dark” events, a series of special after-hours parties with exciting themes like Sweethearts Nite, Princess Nite, Throwback Nite, and Star Wars Nite. Although some of these themes were returning from previous years, Disneyland also announced a brand new party – Pride Nite.

Pride Nite is just what it sounds like; a night to be proud, celebrate yourself and honor the LGBTQ+ community. This is the first-ever Disney-hosted Pride event at an American Disney Park. Previously, Disneyland Paris has held multiple annual Pride celebrations featuring special Guests, concerts, and more. Walt Disney World is also known for its annual “Gay Days,” a community-organized event that invites LGBTQ+ individuals, couples, and families to gather at the Resort. This event, although popular, isn’t sanctioned by Disney, making Pride Nite at Disneyland the first of its kind for the United States.

The event is promised to be full of exclusive offerings, dance parties, character experiences, photo ops, themed treats, after-hours access to attractions, and more. Mickey and all of his pals will even be debuting new looks for the party; colorful outfits with nods to gay artist Keith Haring in their design. Guests of all ages are also encouraged to arrive in style and “Dress with Pride” as long as their outfits follow Disney’s costume guidelines.

Pride Nite is scheduled to be held on June 13 and 15, 2023, with admission priced at $139 per Guest ages 3+. As of April 30, the June 15 party is completely sold out, leaving only a limited number of tickets for the June 13 party. Fans are over the moon about Pride Nite at Disneyland, and the ticket sales show that this is something Guests want more of.

SOLD OUT: Disneyland After Dark Pride Nite has sold out on June 15. Only June 13 tickets remain 🌈 #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/eG6nooT04p — David Vaughn (@DavidVaughn) April 29, 2023

Pride Nite was announced at a tumultuous time for Disney as they face intense backlash for their support of the LGBTQ+ community, especially at Walt Disney World in Florida, where they spoke out against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education Act, or “Don’t Say Gay” law. This caused the Governor’s office to launch a targeted campaign against Disney which has recently led to the company suing the Governor for violating their free speech – but that’s a story for another time.

The importance of Pride Nite selling out cannot be diminished, even if it’s on the other coast, away from the Florida drama. It shows that Disney Guests want these kinds of events and want to be able to celebrate themselves and their community at the Happiest Place on Earth.

If you’re looking to attend Pride Nite, don’t delay, get your tickets here before they’re gone!