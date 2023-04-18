Disney World Needs to Prove LGBTQIA+ Support With its Own Pride Nite

Disneyland Resort announced its first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite last week, coming to the Southern California Disney Park this June. But will there ever be a Walt Disney World Pride Nite?

As Pride Month approaches, Walt Disney World Resort remains embroiled in a battle with Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump admonished his former ally on Tuesday after The Walt Disney Company outsmarted his appointed Reedy Creek board and essentially made it powerless.

“DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney,” Trump wrote. “His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face.”

Gov. DeSantis allegedly planned legal action against The Walt Disney Company and aims to fight the clause that muzzled his Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. Additionally, the conservative Governor threatened hotel taxes and even plans for a state prison built steps from Walt Disney World Resort.

Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek started the battle after he spoke out against DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law, and current CEO Bob Iger is standing firm on the Company’s position about LGBTQIA+ rights. But they could do more.

While some saw Disneyland Resort tweeting about Disneyland Pride Nite hours after a DeSantis press conference as The Mouse fighting back against the Governor, it would be more effective to host an official Pride event in Florida.

Walt Disney World Resort typically releases Rainbow Disney Pride merchandise and exclusive themed snacks but leaves event planning to third parties like the organizers of “Gay Days.” The Disney Park is hosting an LGBTQ employment summit at ESPN Wide World of Sports later this year, but again, it’s not run by Disney. Why not echo Disneyland Resort and show LGBTQIA+ Floridians, scared of increasingly alarming legislation, that Walt Disney World Resort will always be a safe place for the queer and transgender community?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on the writer’s personal Disney Parks experiences and opinions. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.