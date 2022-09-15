Disney Bringing Back Popular Pride Month Event

One of the most popular events at the Disneyland Paris Resort this year was the pride parade. During the event, Guests could dance and celebrate throughout the entire Disneyland Paris Resort.

One of the most-talked about aspects of Disneyland Paris’ pride month was the introduction of gender-neutral bathrooms as well as an update to the iconic Tower of Terror attraction.

Pride events have been taking place at the Disney Parks for years. However, they’ve all been hosted “unofficially” by park Guests. Walt Disney World and Disneyland have both seen these Guests-run events, including the popular “ Gay Days .” Disneyland Paris has seen the unofficial “Magical Pride” celebration since 2014.

The very first official pride celebration took place back in 2019 , and the event has increased in popularity ever since, so much so that Disneyland Paris has just announced the return of the event Disneyland Paris revealed that the special event will return on June 17, 2023. As for what to expect, Disneyland Paris states the following: “Walt Disney Studios Park is THE place to celebrate diversity with family and friends! Magic fills the air, with live concerts, a colourful parade and attractions open ’til 2am. Get ready for the 2nd fabulous edition of Disneyland Paris Pride, brought to you in all the colours of the rainbow!”

