Disney Opens Gender-Neutral Bathrooms in Parks

One Disney Resort has made a major change.

As it is pride month this June, you may have noticed a lot of different places of business celebrating and changing their marketing. Disney is no stranger to pride month celebrations with many events being held during the special month. Guests visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World can find exclusive merch as well as encounter limited-time decorations.

At Disneyland Paris, Guests will see a whole lot of changes to both the way the Parks work and the Parks themselves. One of the most interesting changes is the introduction of a new kind of bathroom.

In a tweet shared by AirMagique (@air_magique) you can see the new gender-neutral bathrooms that the Parks have introduced for pride month:

While I appreciate what Disneyland Paris is trying to do by implementing gender-neutral restrooms for Magical Pride Only having them there for the event makes the attempt feel half hearted.

As you can see, Guests will find bathrooms with both the female and female symbol, indicating that all are welcome to use them. While this may be a big step for Guests looking for more inclusivity, the change is temporary and will only last until the end of pride month later this June.

There are more events happening at Disneyland Paris that Guests can check out including exclusive performances and events.

More on pride 2022 at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris will be celebrating diversity on 11 June 2022.

Come join us! Walt Disney Studios Park is THE place to celebrate diversity with family and friends! Magic fills the air, with live concerts, a colourful parade and attractions open ’til 2am. Get ready for the 2nd fabulous edition of Disneyland Paris Pride, brought to you in all the colours of the rainbow! Live performances will bring fire to the main stage! MIKA, Bilal Hassani and Becky Hill will light up the stage at Walt Disney Studios Park in a stunning multi-coloured celebration. A brand new live concert experience in 2022. Just… wow!

