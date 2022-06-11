Disney Attraction Returns After Viral Destructive Accident

One of the newest experiences at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California is the much-talked-about Avengers Campus which opened recently. This new land invites Guests to live out their own Marvel adventure and meet iconic characters like Loki, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and of course, Spider-Man.
Related: Guests Form Huge Line For Prohibited Disney Activity
Spider-Man is featured in his own attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure as well as a show centered around an incredible freely-moving Spider-Man animatronic.
Spider-Man is one of the most impressive animatronics Disney Imagineers have ever produced. It’s considered a “Stuntronic” and flies 65 feet over Disney California Adventure in the short stunt show, The Amazing Spider-Man!
This weekend proved to be rough for the experience, however, with a viral video capturing the moment the animatronic Spider-Man came crashing down during a malfunction.
Related: Tale of the Lion King Resumes Live Performances at Disneyland
In the video, the Spider-Man animatronic can be seen swinging and quickly falling into the building on the other side. Crews could be spotted repairing what was damaged and the show went offline.
Fortunately, this did not last long as the show returned shortly after this incident as shown on the Disneyland app:
The Disneyland App describes The Amazing Spider-Man!:
Watch as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man tests new enhancements to his Spidey suit on top of the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure building.
More on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure
If you’re looking for more Spider-Man fun at Disneyland Resort, you don’t have to go far. WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure is an all-ages dark ride with no height limit so the entire family can join the fun. From Disney:
Wrangle rogue Spider-Bots run amok during this mayhem-filled mission at Avengers Campus!
WEB Open House Goes Haywire
Embark on an action-packed adventure alongside the amazing Spider-Man! When Peter Parker’s helpful but otherwise buggy Spider-Bots get stuck in replication mode and escape from a WEB Workshop, Spider-Man must stop the rampaging robots before they wreak total techno-havoc across Avengers Campus. Problem is, they’re rapidly leveling up and becoming tough to beat!
Your task? Hop aboard a WEB Slinger vehicle and help weave a frenzied web to trap these friendly neighborhood sidekicks in true Spidey style. It’s up to you to unleash your inner hero and save the Campus from complete chaos!
Were you in Disneyland during this incident?