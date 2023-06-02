Disney Changes Park Entrance To Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride

As Disney Parks across the globe celebrate Pride Month, one has made a big (and colorful) change for the occasion.

Every year, June 1 kicks off Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies across the world. Disney Parks have played an official part in these celebrations since 2018, when it launched its first Pride Collection, and continue to do so today – despite an ongoing culture war denouncing the company for going too “woke.”

This year, Disneyland Resort is set to celebrate with “Pride Nite” – two after-hours ticketed events on June 13 and June 15 where Guests can enjoy “access to shorter attraction wait times, special entertainment, Character experiences, photo opportunities, and much more.”

Over at Walt Disney World, there’s no official celebration for Pride Month. However, the Resort is set to welcome the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ conference, Out & Equal Workplace Summit, in September, and several new Pride murals have been spotted throughout the Resort’s Parks.

Meanwhile, Disneyland Paris will host Disneyland Paris Pride at Walt Disney Studios Park on June 17. From 8 p.m. until 2 a.m., Guests will be treated to live performances from singers such as Calum Scott, Jenifer, Christophe Willem, and Bianca Costa, as well as the Disney Colourful Pride Parade, late-night attractions, and a dancefloor designer for “dancers and performers at heart.”

The big day is still two weeks away, but the Park is already getting into the spirit with a new addition to its entrance. Outside Disneyland Hotel (which marks the entrance to Disneyland Park), the traditional Mickey Mouse planter has been updated with a rainbow background for the occasion.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared pictures of the new planter on Twitter. It features all eleven colors of the Progress Pride flag and is reportedly made up of naturally stained plants. The planter is expected to stick around for the entirety of June.

This isn’t the only Pride addition at the Resort. New Pride merchandise has also been spotted throughout both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. A new “Pride 2023” PhotoPass MagicShot frame is now also available at the Partners Statue in Walt Disney Studios Park until the end of the month.