Walt Disney World Celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride With Latest Park Addition

As Pride Month is about to kick off, Walt Disney World has decided to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

In the wake of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s recent bills targeting the Florida transgender and LGBTQ+ communities, the state has become a battleground between the Governor and Walt Disney World, with the community caught in the middle. While it was confirmed that Walt Disney World would be holding a large LGBTQ+ summit in September, to mixed backlash.

In the midst of the ongoing feud, EPCOT is finishing its years-long renovations in preparation to host the Disney100 celebrations later this year. One of the retouched walls was unveiled today, and was shared to Twitter by @nateyagi. It features part of Spaceship Earth with rainbow hearts and the word “love” painted across the rainbow.

https://twitter.com/nateyagi/status/1663913246544330754?s=20

The wall can be found near Connections Cafe/Starbucks according @nateyagi. The post has gained a lot of positive attention, with fans excited that Walt Disney World seems to have marked its support of the LGBTQ+ community as “the gayest domestic Disney park said GAY RIGHTS” according to @GrandCalStan. The comments and quote Tweets are full of people saying they love the upgrade and the clear nod to the community.

“I love that WDW was just like *cracks knuckles* we’re gonna show you the GAYEST, most joyful pride month Florida has ever seen,” Tweeted @ohmisshollie. “Hope they keep it up beyond June!” said @magiccitymayhem, while many pointed out the attempt is most likely “rainbow capitalism.” “Fuck rainbow capitalism but this is still really pretty,” claimed @VentiMelly.

As protests erupt over Target’s Pride collection this year and many are slamming the LGBTQ+ community for “pushing their agenda,” it seems like it’s a pretty clear message from Walt Disney World. However, it definitely seems to fall into rainbow capitalism, as the company refuses to actually address the community or try to take action to protect their LGBTQ+ Cast Members.

It’s the perfect way to start Pride Month, but as the comments pointed out, hopefully it’s a more permanent fixture to the Park rather than just a way for them to capitalize on the community.

