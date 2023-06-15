Disney’s Animal Kingdom Location Finally Returns

A popular location at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom has finally returned. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Guests will find a ton of incredible experiences, ranging from thrilling encounters with dinosaurs to relaxing treks through Africa. Animal Kingdom is perhaps the most beautiful Park at Walt Disney World, truly showing off the magic of Disney Imagineering.

This is especially noticeable in Pandora – The World of Avatar. This immersive land opened in 2017, and it’s hard to imagine Animal Kingdom without it. Here, Guests will discover two incredible attractions as well as some incredible food and treats.

However, to bring things back to dinosaurs, Animal Kingdom has Guests covered.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom features several rides and experiences themed around dinosaurs. DINOSAUR is a terrifying adventure that takes Guests back in time on a mission to save a prehistoric pal. But for Guests that may be a little too young to handle the roughness of this attraction, DinoLand U.S.A. has them covered as well.

By far, the most popular section of this area is The Boneyard. This is a prehistoric-themed playground that kids can enjoy.

This attraction was closed on May 1 but is thankfully once again back up and running.

Of course, the future of DinoLand U.S.A. is uncertain, with Disney teasing plans to completely overhaul the land. At Disney’s D23 Expo, Josh D’Amaro, Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, announced that DinoLand, U.S.A., could be turned into an entirely new location.

However, nothing was confirmed, and even D’Amaro admitted this was very, very early in the planning phase.

The Walt Disney World Resort has expanded its list of attractions recently, adding two incredible new roller coasters in the last year. At EPCOT, Guests will find Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Park’s first-ever roller coaster. At Magic Kingdom, Guests can now experience TRON Lightcycle/Run after years of construction delays.

What’s your favorite location at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?