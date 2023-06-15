Anti-LGBTQ+ Protestors Storm Disneyland With Homemade Signs

A group of protestors showed up at Disneyland, holding signs that many may feel were offensive and inappropriate.

Even though Disneyland may be known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” it’s far from perfect. Guests will encounter a plethora of issues if they spend enough time at the California Resort, including ride breakdowns, inclement weather, and of course, intense crowds.

It’s no secret that the Disneyland Resort and either Disney Parks are incredibly popular. This was proven in the latest attendance records, with Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom taking the #1 spot, with Disneyland taking second.

Unfortunately, the success of Disney makes the Parks a popular place for protestors to visit, with both Disneyland and Walt Disney World seeing an uptick in public demonstrations as of late.

A group of white supremacists showed up outside one of the entrances to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The group could be seen waving Nazi flags and other white supremacist branding. Some were even holding signs advertising Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Disneyland has also seen some protests recently, but with a slightly different target.

Three people demonstrated outside of the Disneyland Resort with signs that antagonized people who were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

A Guest took a photo of the group:

the faces of the losers behind this sad little protest ✨ pic.twitter.com/6YlZnPFLia — vintage yaoi scholar (on sabbatical) (@wuji_mp3) June 14, 2023

The group was pushing against the so-called LGBTQ+ agenda, calling Disney “a place for kids.” They pleaded that we need to “preserve the magic of childhood.” This rhetoric is not new, with many calling out the LGBTQ+ community, as well as doctors, teachers, and even the White House for defending the LGBTQ+ community.

The group showed up in trucks that also advertised their cause:

Just saw this when entering Mickey and Friends. They just parked in the medians entering the structure. WHAT THE HELL pic.twitter.com/Liq7Fcrtlt — Johnald is 🏳️‍🌈GAY🏳️‍🌈 and prob at GCH ✨🌲 (@GrandCalStan) June 14, 2023

We can all agree that it’s absurd to show up and harass people on vacation as they enter Disneyland, especially with signs that are as offensive as these.

