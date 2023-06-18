VIDEO: Disneyland Protestors “Sucker Punched” By Guest

A group of controversial protestors is now claiming they were attacked by a “radical activist” just outside of Disneyland.

Earlier in June, a small group of protestors showed up just outside the entrance to Disneyland, calling out so-called “LGBTQ+ indoctrination. The group was a part of CitizenGo, which describes itself as “A global civic movement with over 16 million members bringing people-powered politics to decision-making everywhere.”

The public demonstration was made up of three different people, each of which held their own sign.

The group was pushing back against the so-called LGBTQ+ agenda, calling Disney “a place for kids.” They pleaded that we need to “preserve the magic of childhood.” This rhetoric is not new, with many calling out the LGBTQ+ community, as well as doctors, teachers, and even the White House for defending the LGBTQ+ community.

The protest didn’t amount to much other than some reactions on social media sites like Twitter. However, since then, the group has claimed they were attacked by several individuals while protesting.

CitizenGo recently posted a very dramatic video on its Twitter account, claiming they were “sucker punched” by a “radical LGBTQ+ activist.” A video of the incident was shared, though it seemingly does not back up any of these claims.

We were attacked at @Disneyland during our peaceful demonstration as we stood against Disney’s LGBT indoctrination. Here, we see a man briskly walk away as he cowardly sucker-punched our USA campaigner, Owen in the head from the back and then fled the scene. We live in a crazy world where people think it’s acceptable and even justified to physically assault us for wanting to keep sexually charged Pride-themed entertainment away from children. Despite that, we had some lovely people out there showing us support. Thank you. We will keep fighting for what’s right and not back down #disney #pride #lgbtqia #activism

The group was specifically protesting Disneyland’s Pride Nite event. As it is Pride Month, Guests can currently experience Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite. This special celebration ran from June 13 to June 15, 2023, marking Disneyland’s first-ever pride celebration.

During the event, Disneyland Guests could enjoy extra Park hours, shorter attraction wait times, and some very special entertainment. There are also exclusive character meetings that Guests could experience.

Walt Disney World has also been the site of demonstrations as of late, with Nazis and either white supremacists standing just outside the entrance to the Orlando, Florida, Resort.

The group could be seen waving Nazi flags as well as “DeSantis 2024” signs, indicating a very troubling connection between supporters of white supremacy and the controversial Florida Gov.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disney Park news.