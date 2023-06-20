“Terrifying” Disney World Experience Shared Online

One Gues had a very unique experience aboard one of Walt Disney World’s newest rides, sharing their story online.

One of the newest additions at the Walt Disney World Resort came in 2022 when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind finally opened. This roller coaster was highly anticipated, taking years for Disney to finally complete.

This attraction marks the first-ever roller coaster to open at EPCOT, and we have to admit, it’s super fun and an incredible addition to EPCOT.

This exhilarating ride takes Guetss on a mission to “guard the galaxy” side-by-side with Marvel’s loveable crew of ragtag heroes like Star-Lord, Gamora, and Drax.

However, this new ride is not immune to roller coaster problems and technical difficulties. Recently, one Guest had a very rare experience they had while riding this attraction, sharing it online. They claim that they experienced a “rollback” on the last launch. This is something that s quite rare but admittedly quite terrifying as well.

“It was ~slightly~ terrifying cause we heard another cart above us while we were sitting there, even though I knew another cart wasn’t coming into our section.”

We’re not sure what causes the ride to do this, but we can’t say we’re all that jealous.

The Guest states it was a cool experience but was disappointed that a large chunk of the attraction was in the “total dark without any music” due to this incident.

This is a very cool but slightly scary experience to have at Disney. As far as we know, this does not happen on any other roller coaster at the Walt Disney World Resort unless, of course, you count Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which is supposed to go backward.

Have you ever had this experience? If so, let us know!