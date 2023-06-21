New Disneyland Attraction Takes Shape in California

Disneyland’s super-exciting remodeling project is well underway, with new photos revealing newly-made progress.

The newest expansion at the Disneyland Resort came earlier in 2023 when Disney completely revamped Mickey’s Toontown. This fun and colorful area is now home to several new locations and attractions, including a new version of Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride we first saw open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019.

Of course, the Disneyland Resort is also home to an incredible Marvel-themed land called Avengers Campus, allowing Guests to step into their very own Marvel adventure alongside characters like Spider-Man, Thor, Loki, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel.

However, there’s one project on the horizon that is especially exciting.

At the D23 Expo in September 2022, the Chairman of Disney Parks & Resorts, Josh D’Amaro, revealed that Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure would soon transform into San Fransokyo from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Big Hero 6 (2014). While many Baymax fans were delighted, some Disney Park aficionados were sad to see another original Imagineer-themed area replaced by an Intellectual Property (IP).

Construction is well underway for this new experience, as you can see in the photos snapped by ParkTwister (@ParkTwister):

Construction update from the reimagining of Pacific Wharf at DCA as it becomes San Fransokyo! 🤖🏗️ pic.twitter.com/GU2HJd91PP — ParkTwister🎡 (@ParkTwister) June 21, 2023

Here’s some more wide-angle shots as it takes shape! pic.twitter.com/VW11JryvRR — ParkTwister🎡 (@ParkTwister) June 21, 2023

At this time, there is no known opening date or timeframe for this new land, but we could not be more excited! Of course, the most-anticipated new addition heading to Disneyland has to be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney’s new take on Splash Mountain.

Splash Mountain closed forever back in May at the Disneyland Resort so that work could begin on this retheme. Much like the San Fransokyo expansion, there is no opening timeframe given for this ride.

