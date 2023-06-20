Disney World’s Controversial Park Addition Towers Over Resort

One of the most controversial projects among Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort is making steady progress.

In the last year, the Walt Disney World Resort has undergone quite a few changes and transitions. Guests now have the opportunity to experience two incredible new rides, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Reind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom.

EPCOT itself is currently undergoing a giant transformation, one that will be completed soon. Once finished, Guests will find a whole host of new experiences to enjoy, including one themed around Disney’s growing Moana franchise.

However, few changes have been as controversial as what’s happening over at one of Walt Disney World’s most beloved hotels.

While there are dozens of hotels and Resorts for Guests to stay at, few compare to the level of theming and atmosphere that Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort offers. Part of the original suite of hotels, Disney’s Polynesian Resort is an incredible place to stay while visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, there’s been a lot of discussion and commotion regarding this classic hotel, starting with the announcement that Disney would be adding a new section of the hotel exclusively for Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members.

Disney is currently building new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas which will join the rest of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. These were announced last year and, once complete, will effectively replace the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show entirely.

The project is scheduled to be completed sometime in 2023, though an exact date has not been revealed. While it’s always exciting to see something new make its way to Disney, this specific project was met with a lot of criticism from Guests. Guests felt that the design of the new building did not match the aesthetic of Disney’s Polynesian Resort.

Reactions have been mixed, to say the least, with some comparing the new building to a “Marriott.”

Regardless of the initial reception, Disney is making consistent progress on the new building. A recent photo taken by a Guest can be seen below, as shared online:

Some more photos were captured by infamous Disney World photographer bioreconstruct, as you can see below:

A sighting of the new Vacation Club tower at Polynesian Resort. From the EPCOT monorail.

As you can see, the new building is already “towering” over the Walt Disney World Resort. While fan reception may be lukewarm at the moment, we’re excited to see what the finalized project looks like!

Are you excited about this new building? What are your thoughts? Let us know!