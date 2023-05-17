Disney’s New, Highly-Controversial Addition Looms Over Resort

One of the more controversial changes at Walt Disney World is making some nice progress. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

Anyone who’s visited the Walt Disney World Resort in recent months knows that there’s a lot going on. From new roller coasters at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom to exciting adventures at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, there’s never been a better time to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Disney has also been playing around with its selection of water parks, closing down Blizzard Beach and reopening Typhoon Lagoon. However, there hasn’t been a more divisive and controversial project announced, quite like what Disney is doing to its Polynesian Resort.

On Walt Disney World’s sprawling 25,000-acre property, Guests will find dozens of fantastic places to call “home” during their stay. However, few hotels are as highly regarded as Disney’s first three hotels, those being Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian, and of course, Disney’s Polynesian Village.

However, there’s been a lot of discussion and commotion regarding this classic hotel, starting with the announcement that Disney would be adding a new section of the hotel exclusively for Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members.

Progress on this new destination is being made quickly, as you can see in a new update from avid Disney World photographer bioreconstruct:

The new DVC Tower rising behind longhouses in Polynesian Resort. A view from the EPCOT Monorail platform at TTC.

As you can see, the new DVC tower is, well, already towering over the other locations at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Disney is currently building new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas which will join the rest of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. These were announced last year and, once complete, will effectively replace the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show entirely.

The project is scheduled to be completed sometime in 2023, though an exact date has not been revealed. While it’s always exciting to see something new make its way to Disney, this specific project was met with a lot of criticism from Guests. Guests felt that the design of the new building did not match the aesthetic of Disney’s Polynesian Resort.

Some Guests even compared the concept art to a Marriott, indicating Disney’s theming capabilities are starting to dip. Overall, the reaction to this project has been “Meh,” to say the least.

What are your thoughts on these new hotels? Where’s your favorite spot to stay while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort?