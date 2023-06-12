Disney Shreds Last Remnants of Divisive, “Grotesque” Attraction in Florida

One of Disney World’s most divisive and controversial attractions ever is currently being destroyed, with the final pieces being shredded.

Over the years, the Walt Disney World Resort has introduced Guests to some truly incredible nighttime spectaculars. From Wishes to the Main Street Electrical Parade, for many, these are some of the biggest draws to the Florida theme parks.

However, a discussion about nighttime shows would not be complete without talking about EPCOT.

For decades, Illuminations: Reflections of Earth was EPCOT’s daily nighttime show. This quickly became a fan-favorite, with thousands of Guests lining up to watch it in the center of the World Showcase Lagoon.

To the dismay of many, Disney permanently put an end to this show several years ago, promising a bigger and better show would replace it.

This new show was, of course, Harmonious, a show that’s now become one of the most infamous attractions at Walt Disney World.

Harmonious soft-opened to Guests on September 29, 2021, and debuted officially on October 1, 2021 for Disney World’s 50th anniversary and EPCOT’s birthday. From day one, Harmonious was incredibly controversial.

Harmonious was instantly divisive and did not please a large majority of Guests. The attraction faced criticism from the jump. At the very beginning of the show, fans were torn on the new look as well as hated the fact that part of the show obstructed the view across the World Showcase Lagoon.

Some fans even called it “grotesque.”

Well, in 2023, Guests got their wish: Harmonious officially closed.

Since it’s closure, Disney has been slowly destroying all remnants of this show, with the final pieces now being crushed and shredded.

You can take a look at the current status of Harmonious down below, thanks to a photo from bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct):

Arrow in this aerial at a cutting machine used to shred the Harmonious barges.

Last barge being demolished. A taco barge. pic.twitter.com/zA08dc0wIQ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 11, 2023

A new show is set to take over Harmonious, though not much is known about this attraction. Hamronious’ replacement will debut sometime in 2023.

What did you think of Harmonious at EPCOT? What’s your favorite show at Walt Disney World?