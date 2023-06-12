“Suffering” Universal Studios Ride Closed Unexpectedly

A beloved and historic Universal Studios attraction has been left in a sad state, with the ride closing unexpectedly.

The Universal Orlando Resort is filled to the brim with exciting rides, attractions, and experiences. With roller coasters like Jurassic World VelociCoaster to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, there’s no shortage of thrills at the Resort.

Guests can also experience some more classic rides like E.T. Adventure and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man. However, one of the most beloved rides at the Universal Orlando Resort involves dinosaurs.

The Jurassic Park River Adventure has been operating at the Resort for decades, giving Guests an exhilarating look at some impressive scenery and, of course, some amazing dinosaur animatronics.

This ride can be found at Universal Studios Hollywood, but this version is themed specifically to the Jurassic World franchise. Guests on the west coast know this experience as Jurassic World – The Ride.

Unfortunately, this ride has been experiencing some issues lately. The ride was delayed over the weekend, as you can see below:

Jurassic Park River Adventure currently delayed this morning… Not on the anniversary 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Yd0wGYe3R9 — Universally Speaking (@Uni_Speaking) June 11, 2023

One fan responded, saying the ride had been left in a sad state:

It’s been suffering, multiple malfunctions with animatronics missing or not working altogether for quite a few months, they either have to close it for 12 months and do a full re-Ferb or close it permanently and re-engineer as something else — Andrew 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@Bigglesdaf) June 11, 2023

A concerned Guest recently stated multiple issues on the ride, including missing animatronics and deteriorating equipment.

We reported on this claim, revealing that half of the dinos reportedly do not move properly, with two dino animatronics now missing entirely.

Hopefully, this attraction gets the attention it desperately needs and deserves!

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Universal Orlando?