Disney Begins New Construction Project at Hollywood Studios

Disney has begun working on a certain area at Walt Disney World, completely closing it off to Guests passing by.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the place to be if you’re looking for thrilling adventures. From the terrifying Twilight Zone Tower of Terror to the exhilarating Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, there’s no shortage of thrills here.

Guests will also find Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge here, Disney’s ultra-immersive Star Wars land. This land features two incredible attractions, Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

However, Disney’s Hollywood Studios also features one of Disney World’s funniest attractions.

Muppet Vision 3D is an immersive, 3d experience starring The Muppets. Guests take a seat in a gorgeous theater and put on their 3D glasses as The Muppets put on a show that can only be described as “explosive.”

The attraction is located in the Grand Avenue section of Hollywood Studios, sandwiched right in between Star Tours and the rest of Galaxy’s Edge, leaving many wondering how long it much longer it will last at the Park.

Disney has begun construction at the Grand Avenue section of the Park, right where Muppet Vision 3D is located. Walls now block a portion of the area, allowing Disney to do work on trees.

This may cause concern to fans of Muppet Vision 3D, but for now, this hilarious 3d experience is here to stay.

Aerial photos were captured of the work being down, which you can see below:

Aerial look at where trees have been cut in a garden area of Grand Avenue. In Disney's Hollywood Studios. pic.twitter.com/zcSDjBtz67 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 11, 2023

Another photo of the project was shared:

Aerial photo of Grand Avenue in Disney's Hollywood Studios. Trees cut in a fenced-off area. pic.twitter.com/DaKj84Ez6D — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 11, 2023

The Muppets have a long and somewhat-troubled history at the Walt Disney World Resort. Guests will notice that there is an entire section of Hollywood Studios dedicated to Jim Henson’s iconic characters, despite them being a somewhat dated property. However, with a new Muppet-lead series on Disney+, the future has never been brighter for Kermit, Ms. Piggy, and Fozzy Bear.

Rumors are also swirling about the potential retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, with fans begging Disney to ditch Aerosmith and replace the legendary rock band with Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

What’s your favorite theme park to visit at Walt Disney World?