Disney Quietly Launches New MCU Project

The latest Disney+ series will be released tomorrow, and fans are already excited about it. Muppet Mayhem follows Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Band as they try to release a platinum-selling album while navigating the modern music industry. The series is the first time that Kermit, the Muppets’ frontman, is noticeably absent from a Muppets project.

While there’s been no lack of Muppets media over the years, from A Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) to The Muppets (2011) to the 2015 ABC series, The Muppets, and even further back, the Muppets have captured the hearts of fans for decades. Now, however, Muppet Mayhem director Adam Goldberg has made an announcement sure to get Muppet fans excited for the next several years. The director shared a post to Twitter saying “Marvel started the MCU with Iron Man. The plan is for The Mayhem to spark an epic Muppetverse… so I need your thoughts on what Muppet(s) deserve to get their own series???”

Several comments suggested that Sweetums should be given an origin story and a series that follows him and the other Muppet monsters, while Goldberg responded that Sweetums terrified him as a kid. Another popular suggestion was Sam the Eagle, with @Beorntheviking suggesting a Daily Show-style news series for the patriotic Muppet. Goldberg’s response? “EPIC.”

One comment from @TheMouseAndMore suggested “Statler and Waldorf comment on real tick tocks and YouTube videos,” which could function as its own hilariously sardonic YouTube skit. Another comment suggested the pair deserves their own origin story as well. Several suggestions for characters and plot lines were suggested, giving Goldberg no shortage of ideas for his MCU-style Muppetverse.

Disney acquired the rights to The Muppets in 2004 and fans say it’s been lackluster with its handling of the beloved characters since. Goldberg is the producer and creator of the hit ABC sitcom, The Goldbergs, which ran for 10 years and 10 seasons. With that kind of success behind him, it’s not unlikely that he can see some real success spearheading the epic Muppetverse.

What Muppets do you think deserve their own show in this new era? Share your thoughts in the comments below!