Every Cameo in ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Trailer, and There’s a Lot

Disney has been tantalizing Muppets fans with posters and teasers for the upcoming series, The Muppets Mayhem, set to release on Disney+ in May. Now, fans get a full taste of what they can expect with the first full trailer for the series, and the cameo appearances are through the roof.

Not much excitement has surrounded the latest Muppets project, as the franchise has never captured the younger generation’s attention. However, diehard Muppets fans who grew up with The Muppets Christmas Carol (1992) and Muppet Treasure Island (1996) still enjoy the latest renditions of the series with recent hits like Muppets Now and their revival movie, The Muppets (2011).

The Muppets Mayhem is the latest addition to the Muppets Universe and will center around the band from The Muppet Show, Dr. Teeth, and The Electric Mayhem. Disney finally released a full trailer for this rockumentary-style show, and it’s filled with more musical artists than the Coachella lineup.

Since the beginning of their success, The Muppets have always had guest stars incorporated into their series. Each episode of The Muppet Show always had a special guest host, such as Steve Martin, Julia Andrews, and Elton John. The Muppets Mayhem keeps that tradition alive with a fat stack of special guests. Here is a breakdown of some familiar faces you might have noticed.

Legendary drummer of Mötley Crüe, and notorious bad boy, Tommy Lee starts us off in the trailer with a documentary-style interview. In true Lee fashion, he takes his shirt off to reveal his real-life “Mayhem” tattoo, a tattoo he has had since the 90s, which he claims in the trailer was done by the band members of Electric Mayhem. It’s a great way to tie in actual life events into the show.

Lil Nas X might be the most recognizable artist to the younger audiences as this Grammy-winning artist first came onto the scene in 2019. The openly-gay rapper may be the new kid on the block compared to some of the other legends and icons which appear, but his presence in the show is well deserved.

Speaking of icons, Paula Abdul is another guest star who shows up in the trailer. The "Opposites Attract" singer also had a cameo in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022), so it's been a good time for any 80s nostalgia fans who love her.

Comedy music legends Cheech and Chong. These two stoners may be a little outdated for younger audiences. Still, anyone who grew up watching their movies will definitely appreciate seeing them together as the duo is known for their laid-back hippy vibes, which lends itself well to the music of Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem.

Musical pop star Kesha. This singer made Tik Tok cool before it was even an app. From the looks of it, fans can expect Kesha to lay down some sweet vocals with the band.

Morgan Freeman, hiding under a blue wig. This two-time Oscar winner might be one of the biggest surprises, as Freeman typically plays more serious roles. However, it's always a treat when dramatic actors let loose and have fun.

Since The Muppets Mayhem will revolve around the band recording their first album, it makes sense for music producers to make a cameo appearance throughout the series. Fans will notice famous DJs such as Zedd, Steve Aoki, and Deadmau5, all collaborating with Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem. It wouldn’t be a surprise if DJ Khaled showed up at some point too.

Kevin Smith, Charlamagne tha God, and “Weird Al” Yankovic round off the list of guest star appearances worth mentioning. Smith, director of Clerks (1994), is one of the industry’s biggest comic book and pop culture nerds, so fans can imagine how thrilled he was to be a part of this. Charlamagne Tha God is a popular radio host who has interviewed some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, known for getting real and asking hard-hitting questions. It will be entertaining to see the interaction between him and Electric Mayhem. Lastly, Yankovic’s appearance in the show is very fitting since the comedic musician is known for his silly personality, which lends itself well to the show’s humor.

And those were just some of the cameo appearances from the trailer! There were many more as well.

From the trailer, the latest Muppet project seems to target music fans of all genres and ages (primarily adult audiences). The series looks promising and has some great humor featured in the trailer. We will all enjoy the guest stars interacting with the Electric Mayhem band when the show comes to Disney+ on May 10.

