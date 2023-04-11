Disney+ Ambiance Collection Offers Soothing Magic for Disney Fans of All Ages

Disney+ subscribers have all new content to explore, but you may have to go looking for it. For viewers wanting some background noise to their day, Disney+ has an entire section under “ambient noise” with options that cater to Disney Parks fans, Star Wars fans, and Pixar fans.

Star Wars fans can choose from Star Wars Biomes or Star Wars Galaxy of Sounds. Biomes offers viewers a scenic, virtual tour of famous planets like Hoth and Tattooine combined with soothing music and sounds of animals and nature. Galaxy of Sounds is a series of short episodes focusing on different topics like “Wonder” and “Beeps.” Each episode features different scenes from the Star Wars films and removes the dialogue, offering viewers music and sound effects from the shown scenes.

The Disney Parks Sunrise Series is a series of three hour-long episodes featuring Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT as the sun rises over the Park. They also feature soothing music and nature sounds while showing different viewpoints around each Park. Similar to this series is Zenimation, which features 10 short episodes and one extended one. Each episode revolves around a different theme and showcases different Disney and Pixar animated films that fit into that theme. Films like Moana, Big Hero 6, Frozen, and Lilo and Stitchas well as several others, all make appearances throughout each episode.

Dory’s Reef Cam is a “live stream” of Nemo’s reef and features beloved characters, tons of fish, and even Dory herself waving to the camera intermittently as viewers listen to the sounds of the ocean and watch the colorful scene. The Arendelle Castle Yule Log features a roaring fire place in Anna and Elsa’s castle, setting the tone for a cozy winter evening. Olaf makes a brief appearance as well.

These ambient films and episodes are perfect for children, Disney adults, or those wanting a little extra magic in the background during their day.

Will you be checking out these fun ambient offerings from Disney+? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

