Disney+ Subscription Savings Are Finally Available On Roku

Owners of Roku-enabled devices can now subscribe to a new version of Disney Plus, allowing them to save money on their monthly subscription bill.

For those subscribers of Disney Plus who own Roku-enabled devices, the time has finally come.

Since its launch a few months ago, Roku owners have been unable to watch the Disney+ ad-supported plans because the version was not supported on Roku’s operating system. However, Disney+ officially updated its Roku Channel earlier today and has confirmed that the ad-supported program works on Roku players.

If you own a Roku device, you can get Disney+ for just $7.99 monthly, which is significant savings over the more expensive ad-free plan. To access the newest version of Disney Plus, you will need to update your Roku via system update (Settings > System > System Update).

Unfortunately, a few features are missing with the Disney Plus Basic plan. For example, subscribers will not be able to download videos for offline viewing, and some features, like the watch party, are also unavailable for those basic subscriptions.

With this update, owners of Roku-enabled devices will finally be able to use the cheaper Disney+ Basic with ads plans to watch their favorite Disney, Marvel, ‘Star Wars,’ and more programming.

According to Cord Cutters News, Disney has confirmed this news on a tech support Help Page. The article would say that on that page, Disney tells Roku owners to update their app to start using the Disney+ with ads plan on Roku players.

