Disney Hires a New President of Disney Entertainment

The Walt Disney Company has recently begun a long series of layoffs, starting with multiple executive positions. However, the tide seems to be heading in a different direction with the hiring of a new president.

When Bob Iger took control of the Walt Disney Company after Bob Chapek, one of his most significant moves was to put all of the company’s various streaming platforms under a single organization. This includes Disney+ and Hulu.

Initially, these streaming services were under the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution or DMED division run by Kareem Daniels, then transitioned to Disney Entertainment. It was overseen by Dana Walden and Alan Bergman.

The current President directly in charge of streaming content, Michael Paull, is leaving the company, and he is being replaced by former Hulu president Joe Earley.

Meet Joe Earley: President, Direct-To-Consumer, Disney Entertainment

Joe Earley started as president of The Jackal Group before becoming COO of Fox Television Group. Earley helped create Disney+ in 2019 and currently sits as President of Hulu. He will remain there until a successor is found.

Earley is excited about the opportunity, saying, “Helping launch Disney+ was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Hulu has been inspiring and rewarding. I’m incredibly grateful to Dana and Alan for their confidence and the opportunity to lead both of these incredible teams during this time of transformation across the streaming landscape.”

In an announcement earlier today, Alan Bergman and Dana Walden said, “Joe has proven himself to be an extraordinary asset and is uniquely positioned for this role as we guide Disney’s streaming strategy into the future.” They continued, “Joe is a talented, passionate leader, committed to creative excellence, and we look forward to partnering with him in this next chapter.”

This promotion comes after massive layoffs all over the company, including executives Ike Perlmutter and Victoria Alonso, and many others.

How do you think this will change Disney+ and Hulu? Let us know in the comments below.