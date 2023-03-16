New Sunrise Yoga Coming to Disneyland Park

Guests visiting Disneyland Resort will soon have a whole new way to relax on their vacation.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is one of three hotels at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, alongside the Disneyland Hotel and the Paradise Pier Hotel. The beautiful hotel is designed in the American Craftsman style with a stunning central lobby, sprawling gardens, and, of course, easy access to Disneyland Park and Disney’s California Adventure.

It’s also home to Tenaya Stone Spa, a retreat of relaxation that offers spa treatments, fitness classes, and salon services. Today, Disney Parks Blog announced several new exciting services coming to the Spa, including the opportunity to greet the sunrise inside Disneyland Park.

Sunrise Yoga at Disneyland Park

Overnight Guests of any of the three Hotels can participate in the exciting new Sunrise Yoga experience. Guests of all skill levels will be able to enter the Park early to greet the sun through relaxing yoga, and the class will be held at different locations depending on the Park’s daily operation schedule. One of the possible locations is Space Mountain concourse in Tomorrowland, which will provide Guests will a beautiful view of Space Mountain as the sun rises. The class includes a fitness towel, light snack, bottle of water, and a Disney Photopass digital download. Yoga mats are provided for the class.

Yoga in Disney California Adventure Park

Also available for overnight Hotel Guests, this experience will be held in Redwood Creek in Disney California Adventure Park, or elsewhere, depending on the Park’s daily operations schedule. This class includes a yoga flow intended for Guests of all skill levels and a rejuvenating capstone sound meditation. Yoga mats are provided for the class.

New Spa Treatments

Tenaya Stone Spa will also begin offering a few brand-new spa treatments for those who prefer to be pampered on their vacation. The Citrus Groves Face and Body Treatment is inspired by the orange groves of Anaheim and is a full body salt scrub exfoliation and face mask, including moisturizer and body milk. The Ultimate Scalp and Foot Massage involves two therapists working simultaneously on your scalp and feet, and the California Artisanal Poultice Massage features steamed compresses of wild herbs found throughout California and North America. Finally, the HydraFacial combines lymphatic therapy and LED light therapy to improve skin tone and tighten skin.