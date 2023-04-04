Latest Muppets Project Cranks Things Up to 11.5

If there are any fans who love The Muppets, you will be excited to hear the new Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem has an official release date and teaser.

In a quick synopsis of the show’s premise, The Muppets Mayhem will be centered around Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem band. In the series, an aspiring record producer will take the band on their journey to record a new album as they deal with the struggles of being an old-school band in the modern era.

Last week, Entertainment Weekly had the pleasure of sharing a few photos from the latest Muppets series coming to the streaming service. Fans only got a glimpse of what to expect in a hand full of images, with no official release date. However, Disney has now released a teaser trailer for the show, along with a poster and release date.

In the teaser, fans can spot Lilly Singh, the famous Canadian YouTuber playing the lead role opposite of the Muppets. They can also see Tahj Mowry, who 90’s nostalgia enthusiasts will remember as T. J. Henderson from ABC’s Smart Guy. And, of course, you can’t forget about the band members. The gang’s all there; Dr. Teeth, Janice, Floyd Pepper, Zoot, Lips, and Animal!!

If you blink, you might miss it. Those paying attention closely can see a few of the band members crowd-surfing at what looks like a music festival (and if you look even closer, you’ll see that no one has anything in their party cups). This location could tie back to the real-life concert that Electric Mayhem performed at, Outside Lands in San Francisco, in 2016.

Most notably, in the teaser trailer, fans can see the band turning their amps to 11.5. This could reference the 1984 comedy rockumentary; This Is Spinal Tap. The show will likely have a similar tone to the film since they are both about a fake band.

What fans won’t find in the teaser, or the show at all, is the other classic Muppet characters. There is no sight of Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, or even Kermit the Frog. As co-creator of the show, Adam F. Goldberg, said, this series will ultimately be about the band.

Every episode of The Muppets Mayhem will be available to stream on Disney + when it releases on May 10, 2023.

Are you a fan of the Muppets? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.