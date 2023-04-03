Disney Confirms Annual Pass Will Never Return

Disney just confirmed the news that will leave some fans upset.

With millions of visitors annually, it should come as no surprise that Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have a high demand for their products. Whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, or if you’re enjoying Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, CA at Disneyland Resort, there’s no doubt that you’re set to have a magical time.

For some, the magic is so amazing that they choose to visit the Disney Parks multiple times each and every year. This has led to them purchasing Disney Annual Passes.

Unfortunately, if you’re a Disney Adult who enjoys traveling to both Disney World and Disneyland, there won’t be an option for one Disney Annual Pass in the future.

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger confirmed on the annual shareholder’s meeting call that the Disney Premier Passport would not be returning. The Disney Premier Passport hasn’t been available for purchase since before the start of the COVID pandemic and was selling for more than $2,000 per pass. The pass gave Disney Park Guests access to the theme parks at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

However, CEO Bob Iger shared in the meeting that there simply isn’t enough demand to justify bringing the passes back.

Of course, this comes on the heels of many Disney Park fans looking forward to the day when Annual Passes at Walt Disney World Resort would go back on sale. The sale of Annual Passes has been paused at Disney World for more than a year.

Though Disney announced new prices for the APs for when they do return, we still have no update on when they might be available again or what sales might look like when they do return. You can see the new price point for Annual Passes here.

Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299)

Sorcerer: $969 (was $899)

Pirate: $749 (was $699)

Pixie: $399 (no change) Renewals continue – but pricing not available.

If you’re looking for a pass that will get you access to both Disneyland and Disney World, you’re out of luck. For now, if you don’t already hold Disney Annual Passes, you’ll have to purchase both a Disneyland Magic Key (currently, only the Inspire Key Pass is available for purchase) and wait for sales of Annual Passes at Disney World to resume, which could be a while.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on all developments related to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and much more.