Disney World’s Promise For 2023 Is Looking Bleak, Fans Saddened

Many Walt Disney World Resort fans have anxiously waited for a promise to come true, but unfortunately, it hasn’t occurred.

There are plenty of immersive attractions and entertainment offerings for Disney World Guests to enjoy at the four theme parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, and Disney Springs.

With so much to enjoy, it should come as no surprise that Disney has garnered a loyal and avid fanbase. Unfortunately, many of those fans have waited on a promise that simply hasn’t come to fruition already a quarter into the year.

Back in November of 2022, Disney shared new prices for Annual Passes, confirming that sales of the highly sought-after offerings would be returning. Disney shared that they didn’t expect them to return in 2022, but that we should expect them to come back in 2023.

However, more than three months into the year and we’ve received no update on the status of Annual Passes.

Though we know the new prices for APs, which can be seen below, we still have no update on when they might return or what sales might look like when they do return. You can see the new price point for Annual Passes here.

Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299)

Sorcerer: $969 (was $899)

Pirate: $749 (was $699)

Pixie: $399 (no change) Renewals continue – but pricing not available.

When will Disney World resume selling Annual Passes?

Disney World doesn’t need Annual Pass sales considering the volume of Guests who are visiting the Parks daily, and this is, ultimately, the reason why we have yet to see those resume.

Many Disney Park fans have said they’re happy that Annual Passes aren’t being sold, but this certainly isn’t fair to many who’d like to purchase Annual Passes and haven’t been given the opportunity. However, even if you are planning to purchase one when they do go back on sale, you’ll need to be quick.

We’ve already seen Disneyland Resort sell out of Magic Keys and pause the sales of certain Annual Passes just days into the resumption of sales. Guests also waited in virtual lines for hours to get the chance to buy these. We can only imagine that this will be worse with Walt Disney World Resort, considering the volume of Guests who visit the Parks is much higher.

So, when will these resume? The expectation is that, at some point this year, Disney will put a limited number of Annual Passes back up for sale. The question, however, is how long they’ll last.

Could this be a situation where Annual Passes are only available for a select few who are “just in the right place at the right time?” Most likely, but nothing has been confirmed either way.

Are you looking to purchase a Disney Annual Pass? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!