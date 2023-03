The Walt Disney Company filed a lawsuit against Hannah and Christopher Martin in January. The pair co-owned a Central Florida-based shop allegedly selling knock-off Disney items and misusing trademarked images. Months later, the couple was banned from Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort after allegedly using their Annual Passes to solicit sales on Main Street, U.S.A.

But recent filings reveal that hundreds of Annual Passholders and Magic Key holders could be at risk of being banned from the Disney Parks. TikToker Duchess (@violettarantula) shared screenshots of the Walt Disney World lawsuit exhibits, which contain screenshots of posts in the Martins’ Facebook group:

The lawsuit filing includes photos of Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort Guests proudly boasting ears sold by the Martins. It includes their full names and unredacted images. Duchess contacted the Martins directly to inquire more.

“Every single one of the posts are them using the Martins merchandise, and a lot of the posts mention that,” they explained. “I asked Christopher directly; was he letting his members know that they were included within the exhibits of the lawsuit? He deflected, and he deleted my question.”

“Answering that question would not have hurt his side of the case at all,” Duchess argued. “He just simply refused to answer it.”

“If you are a member of one of his groups and you are a fan… You need to know why your Annual Pass is at risk,” they warned. “Within the Passholder rules, it says specifically that you cannot have the sale of goods or services, or display goods or services unless written approval has been obtained.”

The specific rules Duchess cited come from the Walt Disney World Resort property rules, which explicitly ban:

The sale of goods or services, or the display of goods or services, unless prior written approval has been obtained.

Photography, videotaping or recording of any kind, or otherwise engaging in any activity, for unapproved commercial purposes.

Unauthorized solicitations of any kind, whether commercial, religious, educational or otherwise, or conducting any unauthorized commercial activities, including solicitations of money or other contributions or donations.

“So by posting these things where you have purchased from the Martins and then go to Disney property, say what you have purchased from the Martins, you are essentially putting up an ad,” Duchess continued. “You are being a brand ambassador, and you could be putting your Annual Pass at risk.”

“You can make your own Disney bounds; you can make your own ears; you can wear those to the Parks. You can purchase ears that somebody else made… and wear them to the Park,” they explained. “But what you shouldn’t do is, when you’re at the Park, advertise for that business… You could be next for advertising for them.”

