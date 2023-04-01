Breaking: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Becoming Powerline Concert Attraction

It’s time to stand out above the crowd. Move over, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Diehard fans of A Goofy Movie (1995) will finally get front-row seats to a real Powerline concert at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You’ll have to survive Goofy’s crazy driving to get to Los Angeles in time for the show.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closed for a lengthy refurbishment at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in February. The ride’s closure left Guests wondering if a significant overhaul would come to the attraction. With the sexual assault allegations concerning Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, some speculation was going around that the ride would feature a whole new band altogether.

For years, fans have dreamt of turning the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster ride into a Powerline concert from the 90s nostalgic classic, A Goofy Movie (1995). In the film, Goofy and his teenage son Max take a road trip across the country and end their adventure at a concert for Max’s favorite artist, Powerline. The film is beloved by fans of all ages, with a feel-good Father’s Day vibe at its core. The plot would also lend itself perfectly to the structure of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Since Disney Parks introduced Max in his Powerline costume, Guests wanted more from that iconic film. And little by little, Disney has given fans what they want. More Powerline and A Goofy Movie merchandise have hit the Parks recently, along with the new Powerline Candy at Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland. But that’s not enough. Fans want a Powerline concert.

Disney has confirmed those rumors in an announcement made earlier today on Twitter. And it’s blowing our minds.

Fans will finally have their Goofy Movie dreams come true, and it’s happening this summer. No word yet if this is just a temporary overlay, like HyperSpace Mountain during Star Wars month, but it could be seeing how fast the turnaround is. Surely, the music will change to “I 2 I” or “Stand Out,” the two Powerline songs from the film. The voice of Powerline is 90’s R&B singer Tevin Campbell. There is no guarantee, however, if Campbell’s original version of the songs will be the ones that will be on the ride or if they will have to make some adjustments.

Furthermore, Goofy was able to comment on the announcement made earlier today. In response, he said, “Happy April Fools!”

Should everyone start a petition to make this April Fools joke a reality? Let Inside The Magic know.