Mickey’s Toontown Takes Junk Food To The Next Level

The new menus coming to Cafe Daisy at Mickey’s Toontown is the definition of junk food in the best way.

Since it opened in 1993, Mickey’s Toontown has been a great place at Disneyland Resort for Guests to let their children explore and meet Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and others whenever they needed a break and didn’t want to take a ferry to Tom Sawyer’s Island.

Its cartoonish design and jaunty music have always inspired the feeling of what it’s like to be a kid.

In 2019, Disney announced that the famous Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway would be brought from Walt Disney World to Mickey’s Toontown and numerous updates to the land, including reimagined character homes, rennovations to Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, new attractions, and new food.

Well, the construction is done, and Mickey’s Toontown is officially reopening on March 19, 2023, so let’s take a look at the food coming to the newly renovated land! It’s very easy for a section themed specifically around children only to get the basic theme Park options and move on, but it seems that Disney once again went above and beyond.

Gourmet Junk Food

Mickey’s Toontown may be intended for young children, but it looks like the Walt Disney Co. is well aware that the original kids this was built for are now parents themselves and are trying to help these particular Guests relive their glory days of eating non-stop junk food.

The highlight here is Daisy’s Dressed-Up Dog: a foot-long hot dog topped with chili-cheese sauce, mac & cheese, and parmesan potato crisps.

If hot dogs aren’t your thing, you might want to try the Pizza Flop Overs. They’re pizzas folded in half so that you can take them on the go! They come with pepperoni or just plain cheese. The name sounds unappetizing, but the result looks great.

Finally, if you’re feeling particularly healthy or are vegan, the Spring Garden Wrap contains romaine, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, and a creamy lemon dressing.

Mickey’s Toontown Kid’s Meals

Sometimes, kids need kid-sized proportions, so even Toontown has a kid’s menu! These are far more basic and feature things like regular pizza with pepperoni arranged to look like Mickey Mouse, corndog bites, and mac and cheese.

None of this is mind-blowing, but this food looks like it will do the job—especially the mini corn dogs.

Drinks And Snacks

Mickey’s Toontown will also have snacks and drinks for children of all ages. Here, guests can get Daisy’s Goody Goody Donuts, lightly seasoned with cinnamon sugar, and the Toontown’ Tater Chips served with the chili-cheese sauce you find on the Dresses-Up Dog.

In terms of drinks, everyone can enjoy the Picnic Time Watermelon Lemonade, which is served with watermelon gummies on top. There is also a specialty Cold Brrr-ew made with Caramel Mudslide Cold Brew from Joffrey’s Coffe & Tea Co. and topped with sea salt and whipped cream if you’re an adult who needs a pick-me-up.

But the most surprising item is the Perfect Picnic Basket. It looks like a traditional picnic basket with a giant Mickey Mouse glove you can fit your hand into. Not only is it adorable, but it comes with three snack-sized items so that you can have your picnic in Toontown. It’s the perfect companion piece to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

So how do you think these culinary options compare to what else Disney Parks have to offer?