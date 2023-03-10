BRAND NEW Location Opens in Disneyland

West Coast fans of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will want to check out the brand new offering that opened in Disneyland today.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has been gearing up for the opening of the reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown. After closing for an ambitious reimagining in March of 2022, Disney first announced the land would reopen on March 8, 2023. However, Disney pushed back that opening in February to March 19, 2023, which is now just around the corner. We’ve already seen signs of the land springing to life – literally, as a new sign outside the land was just installed.

The colorful and cartoonish land is best known for attractions like Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin and for the opportunity to visit the homes of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy, as well as Donald Duck’s boat. The land’s reimagining gives it a fresh feel while still harkening back to the heyday of classic cartoons. New offerings in the land include CenTOONial Park, an interactive play area and green relaxation spot, Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard, and Chip’ n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster (rebranded from Gagdget’s Go Coaster).

The centerpiece of this new land is Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a copy of the attraction that originally opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World and the first ride to star Mickey Mouse himself. The attraction opened back in January to mostly positive reviews, aside from some semi-frequent tech slipups from the ambitious experience. However, Disneyland Guests are generally loving the attraction, and fans of it will be able to show their love with a new offering today.

EngineEar Souveniers, the gift shop at the exit of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, opened early for Guests today. The store currently offers a limited selection of merchandise, including an ear headband, t-shirts, an ornament, and a remote control toy car. When the land officially opens on March 19, new merchandise will be offered, including several pieces that are exclusive to Mickey’s Toontown.