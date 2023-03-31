Celebrate Disney Cruise Line’s 25th Anniversary with This Banger

It’s time for the adventure of our dreams, according to the new Disney Cruise Line “Silver Anniversary at Sea” song.

Twenty-five years ago, on July 30, 1998, the Disney Magic set sail for its inaugural voyage, officially kicking off Disney’s introduction to the cruise line industry. Today, five ships make up their fleet, with a sixth coming next year.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, the cruise line has released an original song exclusively for their “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebration. While the song doesn’t have an official title, it is being referred to as their “signature song” for the cruise line.

For the celebration starting this summer, Disney also mentioned there would be special “Silver Anniversary at Sea” entertainment, merchandise, and more. So the song will most likely play onboard during their many deck parties.

The song plays over a sizzle reel of magical Disney Cruise Line moments, such as interacting with the characters, Castaway Cay, their Broadway-level stage performances, dining, and everything in between.

“There’s always new places to explore,” as the song goes. This is a great way for Disney to tie some of their latest expansions to the Disney Cruise Line. Disney’s latest ship, Disney Wish, set sail last year, making it the largest ship to join the fleet. In 2024, just under two years after the Wish’s debut, Disney Treasure will be their sixth ship to embark on the seven seas.

Not only have they added new ships, but Disney also created their second vacation destination that is exclusively for Disney Cruise Line Guest. Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas will be a tropical oasis for vacation goers, and can only be experienced through the magic of Disney. Disney also recently announced that starting in 2025, they will have a home port in Singapore, their first in Southeast Asia, for the next five years.

Disney Cruise Line has a lot to celebrate during their “Silver Anniversary at Sea”, which is highlighted in their new song. From the sound of it, anyone planning on setting sail during the anniversary will be in for a magical time.

